Una mirada a la discografía de George Michael

El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.
El músico británico que saltó a la fama a temprana edad con el dúo pop WHAM! y continuó con una exitosa carrera solista. el día de Navidad, 25 de diciembre, murió en Londres.
Aquí un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.
Canciones:
– “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, 1984
– “Careless Whisper”, 1984
– “Last Christmas”, 1985
– “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)”, con Aretha Franklin, 1987
– “I Want Your Sex”, 1987
– “Faith”, 1987
– “One More Try”, 1987
– “Father Figure”, 1988
– “Monkey”, 1988
– “Freedom! ’90”, 1990
– “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, con Elton John, 1991
– “Jesus to a Child”, 1996
Álbumes:
– “Fantastic” (con WHAM!), 1983
– “Make It Big” (con WHAM!), 1984
– “Music from the Edge of Heaven” (con WHAM!), 1986
– “Faith”, 1987
– “Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1”, 1990
– “Older”, 1996
– “Songs from the Last Century”, 1999
– “Patience”, 2004
– “Symphonica”, 2014
