Una mirada a la discografía de George Michael

El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.

El músico británico que saltó a la fama a temprana edad con el dúo pop WHAM! y continuó con una exitosa carrera solista. el día de Navidad, 25 de diciembre, murió en Londres.

Aquí un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.

Canciones:

– “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, 1984

– “Careless Whisper”, 1984

– “Last Christmas”, 1985

– “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)”, con Aretha Franklin, 1987

– “I Want Your Sex”, 1987

– “Faith”, 1987

– “One More Try”, 1987

– “Father Figure”, 1988

– “Monkey”, 1988

– “Freedom! ’90”, 1990

– “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, con Elton John, 1991

– “Jesus to a Child”, 1996

Álbumes:

– “Fantastic” (con WHAM!), 1983

– “Make It Big” (con WHAM!), 1984

– “Music from the Edge of Heaven” (con WHAM!), 1986

– “Faith”, 1987

– “Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1”, 1990

– “Older”, 1996

– “Songs from the Last Century”, 1999

– “Patience”, 2004

– “Symphonica”, 2014

