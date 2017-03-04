Lucy Vives publica foto desnuda junto a una amiga

5:30pm Charlotte International Airport• so glad to be in america on this lovely day with a message for all who care• regardless of what we think we know about health; the perception of the body image that matches, according to all our institutions, is skewed and actually… really harmful. to men and women, alike. in my culture , only fat babies were considered healthy. it doesn't matter how that baby got fat, but if it was visibly (over) fed , it was healthy. after puberty, a healthy body image takes a turn into a slimmer, more sexually desirable figure… men are pressured to turn nearly all their fat into muscle, and to eat enough to maintain a large build… women are pressured to be skinny (but somehow also fertile)… we are pressured to avoid considering balance when it comes to our bodies. we are pressured to ignore variety… and to have one universal image of a healthy body. we are stripped from our agency… our agency to truly do as we please with our bodies • im barely 100 pounds lately and im here to fucking tell you skinny isn't healthy… its not fun and it doesnt feel beautiful. i don't know how many years it will take men and women to understand this… but any extreme is harmful.. and there are so many repercussions on our self-esteem and our immune systems that we need to stop avoiding… now that healthcare is off the charts , it's more than about time to educate ourselves on what that means.. and finally realize this and other simple facts : like planned parenthood being a medical center. you know, for all of those female medical conditions, and regular check ups that are crucial to our health but that no one acknowledges. you truly don't have my respect if you still think planned parenthood is about abortion, and solely slaughtering fetuses… which by the way, is again none of your damn business • the commodification of health and our bodies has taken us so far from the truth… don't keep being a part of the problem • heres a picture of me. just for you mr.president. i'm looking forward to spending the next 4 years cleaning up after the moral vomit you've already began spilling over a place that once felt like home • #imarchforhealth

