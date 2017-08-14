Conoce a los 8 hombres que lograron combatir el sobrepeso

Sin duda alguna, el sobrepeso es una terrible enfermedad que afecta a millones de personas en todo el mundo.
Pero 8 hombres decidieron cambiar sus hábitos de alimentación y empezaron a realizar actividades físicas. Ahora mira cómo lucen después de haber perdido peso, el cambio es impresionante.
En 2 años Mark Ludlow logró bajar 60 kilos. Actualmente tiene una vida feliz y su trabajo de ensueño como entrenador de fitness personal.
When working towards health and fitness goals, I always tell my clients that 50% of the battle is initially making that conscious effort to change and the other 50% is maintaining these objectives long term, which can be a real challenge. It’s not uncommon for people to get inpatient as they are not seeing the results they would like quickly enough so they just give up completely at the first hurdle. Speaking from experience, getting in shape is like a snowball effect ❄️. The better the results, the more motivated and determined you are to carry on bettering yourself. The initial stages can seem exasperating at times but I promise, if you stick with it, you will reap the rewards. #nevergiveup
Noah Kingery de 29 años, debido a su soprepeso perdió a su novia e intento suicidarse. El joven en tan sólo 18 meses pasó de 159 kilos a 73 kilos, logrando recuperar su vida.
3 years ago Today I took my last sip from the bottle. 3 years ago Today was the last time I chose to escape my problems momentarily to only return to the same problems even bigger. 3 years ago Today my family relationships were shattered due to selfish decisions and I had very little hope that I could climb out of the spirals of addiction. This journey has been far from easy but the moment #purpose kicked in, I chose to face life head on and have not turned back sense. Glory to God for penetrating my heart, and for having Grace in my life! #Redemption is a beautiful thing! Jeremiah 29:11 . . . #bodytransformation #fattofit #fat2fit #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fatloss #nutritionist #nolimits #nevergiveup #impossibleisnothing #bodybuildinglifestyle #obesetobeast #bodygoals #progressnotperfection #thenandnow #noexcuses #aesthetics #shredded #lifestylechange #sober #addiction #sobriety
Después de que le pidieran que comprara dos boletos de avión debido a su peso, Ross Gardner decidió cambiar su vida drásticamente. Ahora pesa 89 kilos y es quiropráctico.
Hi, my name is Ross Gardner and in 2005 my doctors gave me less than 3 years to live if I didn’t lose weight. I successfully lost 200 lbs. naturally in less than 1 year, and have kept it off for more than 10, using the principles found in this document. I spent thousands of dollars learning how to lose weight correctly through hiring a doctor, trainer, nutritionist and behavioral therapist. Want to see exactly what I ate (calories, portion sizes, measurements, brands, exact foods etc) for over 30 days at the beginning of my weight loss journey? Click the link on my bio and view my ACTUAL FOOD JOURNAL DURING MY ACTIVE WEIGHT LOSS. Go to the link and read to the bottom.
En 2008 Eli Sapharti pesaba 136 kg y después de su fallido matrimonio entendió que debía bajar de peso, ahora pesa 82 kilos.
A little side by side comparison that I hope motivates and inspires you to take YOUR steps towards a helathier and fitter life. At age 38 I found myself in an obese state which included all sorts of medical conditions. After a lifetime of yo-yo dieting and unsuccessful attempts at daily exercise, I finally came up with my “One Step at a Time” approach that lead to my losing over 100 lbs and as I approach the age of 48 this year, i am in the best shape of my life. You can learn all about my “One Step at a Time” approach in my book “From Fat Boy to Fit Man-‘A One Step at a Time’-Story of Success” available on Amazon. #motivationalmonday #elisapharti #fatboyfitman #onestepatatime #motivation #inspiration #fitness #fitnesslifestyle #instafit #running #ripped #physique #fitfam #fitlife #fitdads #fitmoms #igfit #igfitness #transformation #weightloss #nutrition #muscles #hiit #cardio #consistency #weightlifting #bodybuilding #fitspo
Jeremy Reid de 35 años y con un peso de 86 kilos, luce como un actor de la portada de alguna revista y mucho más joven que él mismo a sus 23 años, cuando pesaba 127 kilos.
Throw Back Thursday! If there ever was a need for a “man-bra” I used to be a candidate for that! Now my pecs stick out further than my face. Proof that if you simply change you change your lifestyle and are willing to dedicate yourself….ANYTHING is possible. Set your sights on your wildest dreams and then make it happen! I can still “nom, nom, nom” with the best of them. I’d love to share a #cheatmeal with you…and by “share” I mean, you can sit by me, but get your own! 😉 much love.
Quién diría que Rick Snowdon tenía sobrepeso, ya que ahora es un guapo músico que ha logrado bajar la mitad de su peso.
Nathan Priestley de 18 años pesaba 165 kilos y estaba tan avergonzado de su peso que se negaba a salir de casa e intentó suicidarse, luego de dos años pudo bajar de peso, hoy sólo tiene 88 kilos.
You will always have your doubters, you just have to make it your job to prove them wrong #health #fitness #fit #Weightloss #transformation #weightlossmotivation #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #cardio #gym #obese #training #photooftheday #health #healthy #instahealth #healthychoices #inspiration #questnutrition #motivation #instagood #iifym #lifestyle #diet #fitfam #cleaneating #eatclean #exercise
Pasquale Brocco de 31 años decidió cambiar su vida de un día para otro. El ejercicio físico y paseos largos dieron resultado y le permitieron bajar en 3 años 136 kilos.
Sometimes it’s just the simple things!! Like driving a car with out my belly hitting the wheel, or going out to dinner and fitting in a booth, or maybe just bending down to tie my shoe, or even to shop somewhere besides a big and tall store, are just looking in the mirror and being proud of who I see! There’s a million and one things that have changed in my everyday life besides my Appearance and health! sometimes it’s the small things and being able to do everyday activities that mean the most when I was 600lbs I couldn’t do a lot of things that I’m able to now!! Losing weight is hard trust me I know but being obese is an even more difficult challenge with no benefits! The choice is yours you can decided right now if you really want to make the change!! Go to my website and download your free meal guide if you need some help to get started link in my bio #anythingspossible #possiblepat #transformation #sundays #weightloss #weightlossjourney #transformforlife #workharder #getstarted #nodaysoff #fitfam #fitness #fatloss #gym #focused #teambodybuildingcom
Fuente: Genial.guru