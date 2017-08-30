Entrenadora demuestra que no todo lo que se ve en Instagram es real

En las redes sociales hay personas que suben fotografías de cuerpos esculturales e impecables, pero muchas veces no son reales. Y esto fue lo que quiso demostrar Chessie King, entrenadora e instagramer.
La inglesa de 24 años, posteó en su cuenta de Instagram varias fotografías, en las que compara dos imágenes de ella misma, en donde se nota una gran diferencia.
De esta manera King demostró que el cuerpo puede verse totalmente distinto con pequeños cambios en la postura o la iluminación. Además en una entrevista dijo “Creo que entre más abierta sea en Instagram más fácil es para mí aceptar mi cuerpo. Cada vez que veo mis imperfecciones tengo una sensación de libertad”.
“Quiero que mi Instagram sea como una plataforma de apoyo y que las niñas me vean como una hermana mayor que busca compartir su camino para ayudarlas” afirmó la joven. En su pasado Chessie tuvo problemas de autoestima por su cuerpo, y gracias a años de trabajo físico y psicológico, logró aceptarse, por tal razón busca motivar a otras mujeres.
We’ve all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I’ll let you into a little secret… @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes ‘posing’ & I’m guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer… but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I’m lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo ‘posing’ ‘natural’ posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & ‘embracing the wobble’ I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs… but what’s different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped ‘posing’ & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It’s okay to find your ‘pose’ you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other… but it’s even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie – @une_piece @seen_group 🍉
“I wish I had smaller legs” “I wish I had bigger boobs” “I wish a flatter tummy” Put your hand up if you’ve thought at least one of the above? 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼(3 times because I’ve said them all). Well guess what, you CAN have all 3, without any hard work, any sense of achievement, all in the space of a few seconds & an editing app 🙄 I’ve pumped up my melons & peach, slimmed down my legs & pulled in my tummy to show you how easy it is to do. YOU DON’T NEED big boobies or a huge bottom or a sucked in tummy to be amazing, it’s all about you as a person. It’s what’s going on in that head of yours & the energy that oozes out of you that matters. No matter how ‘confident’ I feel in my body, there’s always a teeny tiny voice in my head that comes through. If I looked at the photo on the left a year ago I would’ve seen chunky thighs & would’ve wished to look like the photo on the right BUT now I see strong, powerful thighs that can deadlift 90kg+. The body shape on the right is definitely achievable with hard work for some people but for others, like me, it’s unachievable. We just gatta accept that one of our legs is bigger than some people’s legs put together! A really important thing for me is that when people see me in real life, they see exactly what they say on here. If I edited my photos like the right, people would see me face to face & be like HELLLLL SHE DOUBLED IN SIZE (& got a boobiejob) So before you go ‘wishing’ you were that girl on instagram looking like the right photo, think about a few things… 1. She’s probably worked very hard for that hot bod. 2. Everybody is a different shape, some people, no matter how many times they workout a week & eat well won’t be able to get those proportions! 3. The photo could’ve been played with a little. Smoothed, edited, ‘touched up’… Disclaimer: My whole body is made out of popcorn & my thighs are clearly the hungriest part of me 🍿👀
No matter what shape, size, height you are… never ever apologise for wearing a bikini 👙 The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you’re not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes ‘I’m slaying this bikini’ Hunched over, slouchy = ‘sorry I’m wearing this, I shouldn’t be’ YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I’ve filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI 💛 I want you to try something for me now. Whether you’re standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You’ve grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it’s something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It’s not just about ‘losing a few pounds’ or ‘dropping a dress size’. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you’re favourite dress 💃🏼
Ever sat on the floor like the right photo, looked down at your belly & thought ‘yuk’? 🙋🏼 I have… a million times. But over the past year, with the help of Instagram & ‘the real talk’ I’ve learnt it’s actually completely & utterly normal. As the gorge goddess @imrececen stated, very very wisely… you are beautiful no matter what 💃🏼 We all get sucked into the trap of wanting to ‘look good’ but do we ever stop & think… will it actually make me a better person? Will my friends love me more if I’ve got a six pack? Will I get promoted at work if I’ve got a thigh gap? There’s a difference between looking good & feeling good. Working out should make you feel like a better person, it should make you feel like a superhero, it should make you appreciate your body more & therefore make you want to take care of yourself. I train super hard because I absolutely love it, I lift weights because it makes me feel strong & I take the time to look after myself… but I still have a tum when I sit down. That tum ain’t going nowhere, no matter how hard I work, sweat & train. You can choose how you feel, you have the power to think positively so let’s say goodbye to all of those negative words you call yourself & hello to feeling proud of your body 💛
Fuente: 24horas.cl