La comida chatarra puede contener las mismas calorías que la comida saludable

Una bloguera británica llamada Lucy Mountain, en su cuenta de Instagram, demostró que de vez en cuando una persona puede darse ciertos gustitos y que es de vital importancia consumir porciones recomendadas sin excederse.
Mountain explicó de una manera sencilla el conteo de calorías. Por ejemplo, compara dos tipos de papas fritas. El recipiente de la izquierda contiene papas fritas con sal y vinagre, mientras que el de la derecha un mix de vegetales. Aunque pareciera que las primeras son menos sanas, finalmente son las que poseen menos calorías.
Y de la misma manera la mujer expuso varios ejemplos de que comer comida chatarra no es tan malo siempre y cuando sea limitado.
Salt and Vinegar Crisps vs Vegetable Crisps ⠀ ⠀ Each of these bowls contain 1 bag (40g) of crisps. The bowl on the left are salt and vinegar, the bowl on the right are mixed root vegetable.⠀ ⠀ Although the difference in calories is pretty minuscule, you’d expect the vegetable crisps to be considerably less calories right? This is just another little reminder that often there’s not much difference between the product marketed as the ‘healthy alternative’ and the real thing. So go for the thing you actually WANT to eat ⠀ ⠀ Although there are many different aspects that describe ‘healthy’ (yes – it IS subjective), such as salt content, micro-nutrient value and how that food makes them feel, calories play a fundamental part in weight management. This post isn’t to say ‘TRACK EVERYTHANG, TRACK THAT DAMN CUCUMBER’, it’s more about looking at your diet within the context of a whole day – and eating the damn salt and vinegar crisps if that’s want you actually want.⠀ ⠀ I want this and all my comparison posts to give encourage freedom with your food choices, not restriction. When 80% of my diet within a day is full of adequate micros and macros, i will ALWAYS eat food I love purely for taste. Because life. Ygm. ⠀ ⠀ (All crisps are vegetable crisps )⠀ ⠀ Which side are you guys going for?⠀ ⠀ ⠀ *Crisps from Co-Op Irresistible range* – #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Fruit and yoghurt vs. Fruit and yoghurt ⠀ ⠀ Both of these bowls have 150g of greek yoghurt. Both of these bowls have 150g of fruit. However the difference in calories is approximately 300 calories.⠀ ⠀ I’m not saying the left bowl is any better the right bowl as both are full of wonderful micro-packed foods . I just wanted to show you guys how small changes to ingredients can change the caloric total ⠀ ⠀ This doesn’t mean you need to weigh and track every last strawberry (lol). It just means if your goal is fat-loss, being a little bit more mindful of the calories in what you’re eating will really help when making food choices ⠀ I firmly believe you should never cut anything out your diet you don’t want to. But I also know first hand how easy it to unknowingly remove a calorie deficit by eating something labelled as a ‘health food’ (Those coconut pieces came from a small grab and go ‘snack pot’ but were 400 kcals )⠀ ⠀ Please note this post is not bashing fruit . This is purely from a fat-loss perspective and I’m fully aware of the lovely health benefits of ALL of the ingredients above (before ya’ll start throwing vitamins and minerals at me) ⠀ ⠀ I want to highlight some small tweaks which could help those looking to lose fat with simple swaps ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Left bowl:⠀ – 150g Fage 0% Greek Yoghurt (78 kcal)⠀ – 50g Strawberries (16 kcal)⠀ – 50g Melon (15 kcal)⠀ – 50g Pineapple (25 kcal)⠀ ⠀ Right bowl:⠀ – 150g Fage Greek Yoghurt (142 kcal)⠀ – 50g Banana (45 kcal)⠀ – 50g Passionfruit (49 kcal)⠀ – 50g Coconut (196 kcal)⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
What Twix Consider One Serving vs. Real Life On the front of this package, it says ‘125 calories per serving’. You’d expect one serving be the whole bar right because no-one of sound mind would eat HALF a Twix right? Well Twix disagree. Apparently one finger is one serving. Which is preeeeeetty wild. – Recommended servings sizes are very general at best and don’t accommodate to the individual person or their specific goals, including weight-loss and weight-gain. – If you’re being more mindful of your calories, this is a prime example of why it’s important to read the labels properly and not just what it says in large font on the front. I mean OF COURSE you’re going to eat the whole god damn thing, but it’s just good to know exactly what that equates to. – And yes, I eat Twix’s – even when I’m working towards a fat-loss goal. I just make sure it compliments the rest of my diet for the day… BOTH sides of it. – #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Fuente: 24horas.cl