Perro cuida a su dueña cuando tiene ataques epilépticos

En Instagram, una mujer subió un video en donde muestra cómo su perro la cuida mientras tiene ataques epilépticos. El clip se volvió viral en redes sociales y generó cientos de comentarios que destacan la inteligencia y amor del can hacia su propietaria.
El animal fue entrenado por su dueña para evitar que ella sufriera algún impacto en la cabeza durante sus convulsiones.
“Está entrenado para hacer esto de una forma en la que tanto él como yo estemos a salvo”, explicó Anaye, la dueña del canino, en el video. Además brindó información sobre Colt como llama al can y el tipo de alimentación que recibe.
El video muestra a Anaye simulando tener un ataque. De inmediato Colt se pone debajo de ella para protegerla del daño que le puede causar el piso, pues en 2012 sufrió una lesión que casi la lleva a la muerte.
💜❤️💙This is how Colt is trained to block my head during a seizure, because I have a TBI it is very dangerous for me to hit my head, I can literally die if I hit my head really bad again. This is only a reenactment, this is not a real seizure. And no of course I’m not really hitting my head in this video. This is just us keeping up with his training, I have to test him on everything that he knows often to make sure he still does it all reliably. I’m not actually there during a seizure so I would not be able to know if he did his job right or not. #ServiceDog #TBI #TrumaticBrainInjury #Fighter #Love #IChooseJoy #YouTuber #TheLordIsMyStrength #IChooseJesus #HeIs>I #HeIsGreaterThanI #ServiceDogColt #WorkingDog #ServiceDogTeam #ServiceDogWorking #ServiceDogDoNotPet #InvisibleDisability #Spoonie #Syncope #ChronicPain #StruckDownButNotDestroyed #TrickDog #TonicClonicSeizures #Survivor #HeroDog #RawFedDog #Blessed #DoNotDistractServiceDogs #Hypoglycemic
Fuente: NTN24