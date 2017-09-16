Conoce a la amiga de Selena Gomez que le donó un riñón

Comparte 0 Comparte 0

Recientemente la cantante Selena Gomez reveló que hace algún tiempo fue sometida a un transplante de riñón, y que su donante fue su mejor amiga, Francia Raísa.

Pero lo que muchos no sabían es que Raísa también pertenece al mundo de Hollywood, la joven participó en varias series, tales como ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ (La vida secreta de la adolescente estadounidense), la película de ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing’ (Triunfos robados) y ‘The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream’.

Además, Raísa acompañó en varias ocasiones a la cantante a eventos y alfombras rojas. Ambas jóvenes se consideran hermanas y son amigas desde 2008.

I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org — Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx Una publicación compartida de Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 14 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 10:19 PDT

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ Una publicación compartida de Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 22 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:09 PDT

Cuando escucho esta canción Mi corazón quiere cantar así……. 💗 Una publicación compartida de Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 26 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:42 PDT

Fuente: 24horas.cl