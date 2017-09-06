Dwayne Johnson quedó impresionado por acto de un niño de 10 años

La historia de Jacob O’Connor, un niño de 10 años, sorprendió a más de uno. El pequeño le salvó la vida a su hermano de dos años, quien se estaba ahogando en una piscina.
Pero gracias a una reanimación cadiopulmorar (RCP) que le realizó de inmediato, logró evitar la muerte del menor. Jacob explicó que aprendió la técnica luego de ver la película “Terremoto: La Falla de San Andrés” protagonizada por Dwayne Johnson.
El suceso emocionó y sorprendió a ‘La Roca’, quien quiso invitar al niño a los sets de grabación de su nueva cinta “Skycraper”.
El actor compartió el momento en su cuenta de Instagram y el video ya cuenta con más de 2,1 millones de visualizaciones.
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy’s shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn’t the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother’s life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ
Fuente: 24horas.cl