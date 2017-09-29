Rianna Conner, la bella Baribe del Ejército de Estados Unidos

Rianna Conner es una mujer que forma parte de las fuerzas armadas de Estados Unidos y muy famosa en Instagram por su belleza y talento.
Rinna tiene más de 160 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram en donde comparte fotografías personales, imágenes con su uniforme e incluso unas muy sensuales.
Según el portal Perú, “Rianna menciona que su misión en la vida es ser como una Marilyn Monroe de la guerra y de ser así, nos complacemos en decirle que no sólo ha logrado su objetivo, sino que lo hizo en un tiempo récord, robándose los suspiros de todos sus admiradores”.
I wish I had some pictures of the Marine Corps base evacuation for the hurricane, but I don’t. And you wanna know why? Well, because mid evac this morning we got news that where we’re headed to (Albany, Georgia) is supposed to get hit harder by the hurricane than where we’re currently at in South Carolina. So, each place is going to get hit, and even though half of us are now in Albany, and half of us are still here at Parris Island, the General told us to bunker down for the night, and we’ll see how this plays out by morning… So, I’m currently sitting on the floor in my uniform, eating an MRE, after 18 hours of nonstop running around craziness… Oorah Marine Corps. So here’s a random selfie from a happier day… #Friday #ItsLit #HopeYoursIsBetterThanMine #CombatBarbie #BikiniContest #Winner #SC #MixedGirls #HurricaneSeason #TheSouth #Military #HurryUpAndWait #NoWeekendForMe ♀️⛈ #GoAwayIrma #NobodyLikesYou #YouTooJose ⛈