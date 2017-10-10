|FOTOS| Instagram se inunda de quienes hacen yoga desnudos

De seguro conoces o has escuchado de muchas variantes de yoga e incluso, algunas excentricidades que se han puesto de moda para invitar a más y más a conocer y adentrarse a esta disciplina y filosofía de vida.
Pero recientemente, en Instagram, si buscas imágenes con el hashtag #NYGyoga, te encontrarás varias imágenes de chicas y mujeres maduras practicando yoga, haciendo distintas posturas, con la peculiaridad de que dejaron atrás toda inhibición para posar completamente desnudas ante la cámara.
Quienes crearon este movimiento aseguran que tienen el propósito de demostrar que las mujeres son igual de bellas, a pesar de tener distintas formas y tamaños.
La modelo @nude_yogagirl fue quien puso en marcha esta propuesta en 2015, para demostrar que se siente muy orgullosa del cuerpo que posee, sin importar lo que los demás piensen.
Algunos hombres también se han sumado a dicho movimiento.
