¡Increíble! Lady Gaga tiene una doble exacta

Recientemente una joven se volvió muy popular por su increíble parecido con la cantante Lady Gaga, incluso muchos la llegaron a confundir con la intérprete de ‘Bad Romance’.
Amethyst Roses es el nombre de la doble de la cantante, quien confesó en su cuenta de Instagram que “si me pagaran un dólar por cada vez que una persona me dice que me parezco a Lady Gaga, ya sería millonaria”.
La joven de 18 años oriunda de California, Estados Unidos, publicó varias fotografías en donde se puede ver que ella y Gaga son dos gotas de agua.
Here’s a little update on life since I haven’t had time to answer some of your messages. I still am trying to find a permanent home but it seems that I’m just going to have to save up and rent one. I am trying to stay in one place as long as possible because it so hard to move my stuff around from place to place. I sent my name papers in yesterday so hopefully they will think it’s neat enough and not send it back! It could take a few months and I really just don’t want to start over again. For those of you new. I don’t have a name my birth certificate is blank and I can’t get a job without government issued identification which I can’t get because I have no proof I am who I say I am. Long story lol. But I am mentally in a much better place. I do still really miss having a family and I miss my dogs but I have people in my life who I love and I have a roof over my head so I’m GREAT 🖤 by the way I get 99% of my clothes at thrift stores so I do not know how to tell you where I’ve purchased things! lol I’m sorry! Also i get my wigs sent to me from multiple places but when I used to buy wigs last year I used kyrssma wigs on amazon. They’re super cheap and lace front 🖤 since y’all have also been asking about wigs!
