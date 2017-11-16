¡Increíble! Lady Gaga tiene una doble exacta

Recientemente una joven se volvió muy popular por su increíble parecido con la cantante Lady Gaga, incluso muchos la llegaron a confundir con la intérprete de ‘Bad Romance’.

Amethyst Roses es el nombre de la doble de la cantante, quien confesó en su cuenta de Instagram que “si me pagaran un dólar por cada vez que una persona me dice que me parezco a Lady Gaga, ya sería millonaria”.

La joven de 18 años oriunda de California, Estados Unidos, publicó varias fotografías en donde se puede ver que ella y Gaga son dos gotas de agua.

If @ladygaga ever plays a role in a movie where she needs to portray a teenage her I’m all for it I’m also okay with being a stunt double lol #ladygaga #whenwegonnameet @mrrpmurphy Una publicación compartida de Amethyst Rose (Myst) (@amethystbby) el 27 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 4:55 PDT

Fuente: 24horas.cl