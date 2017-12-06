Mujeres talla plus desfilaron en Times Square para romper con los estereotipos

En pleno Times Square un grupo de mujeres de diferentes tallas desfilaron en ropa interior para romper con los estereotipos de belleza que promueve Victoria’s Secret.
La organizadora del evento fue Khrystiana, una modelo de talla plus y además activista del movimiento “body positive”.
“Esta semana el mundo ha sido testigo de otro desfile de Victoria’s Secret que refuerza estándares de belleza muy específicos. Muchas mujeres se habrán sentido muy disgustadas con sus cuerpos y caras después de verlo, como si se pulsara una y otra vez el botón del autodesprecio”, dijo la modelo.
Khrystiana también señaló que en el desfile participaron mujeres de todas las tallas, edades, color de piel y orientación sexual.
“Algunas son ‘curvies’ y otras son bajitas, las hay en forma y las que nunca han entrenado. Mujeres de diferentes culturas y tonos de piel. Habrá mujeres trans, mujeres de diferentes edades y orientación sexual, con las piernas depiladas o son depilar, veganas y carnívoras”, explicó la activista.
Bye for now #therealcatwalk . Let’s start this new week super inspired to love ourselves as we are on whatever path we are on !!!!!! Thank you all for this incredible support !!!! These bunch is shot by @aceofny_ #therealcatwalk #bodylove #bodypositive #everyoneisbeautiful #diversity #beautifulwomen #girlboss #womenempowerment
These women by @ianwarrenphoto #theREALcatwalk . Although about half of confirmed to walk women were not able to show up this Time, i hope that this was an important statement . Sure , maybe some of you can’t relate to some of these women. It’s okay, the world of Fashion and media is changing to where everyone feels included and YES beautiful Because you are. Endless gratitude to all Models, volunteers ,photographers and videographers who made This dream reality. And @paigedavino, star, show opener , supermodel who came up with the idea to do it at this very perfect time! You helped so many women from all of the world – true angel! <3
I drew wings on #therealcatwalk models NOT as an anti Victoria’s secret statement! These colorful wings purely suggest that any woman can feel like a REAL LIFE DREAM ANGEL :))) drawn in Ig stories on photos taken by @bitcreate thanks so much again !!!!!! #diversity #angels #womensmarch #womenempowerment #girlgang #everybodyisbeautiful #oneworld #sisterhood
Fuente: 24horas.cl