Popular modelo fitness denunció en Twitter los malos tratos de una aerolínea

Jen Selter es una modelo fitness sumamente popular en Instagram, ya que cuenta con más de 11 millones de seguidores en esta red social, hecho que la ha llevado a construir una buena fortuna, gracias a los patrocinios que ha conseguido por sus buenos números.

Pero al parecer, Jen no es muy conocida entre la gente mayor y sobre todo por los empleados de American Airlanes, quienes decidieron bajarla de un avión que volaría de Miami a Nueva York, luego de que la modelo de 24 años discutiera verbalmente con una de las azafatas.

El vuelo en el que viajaría la joven llevaba un retraso de hora y media por cuestiones técnicas, lo cual hizo que se desesperara, se levantó de su asiento para tomar algo del equipaje que llevaba en el compartimento, hecho por el que fue reprendida por la azafata.

Luego de varios dimes y diretes, la azafata le preguntó a Jen si quería bajar de avión, a lo que ella respondió que “sí”, por lo que la empleada de la aerolínea llamó a la policía del aeropuerto para que procedieran a bajarla. A partir de ese momento,vivió una horrible experiencia que documentó en Twitter, y todo por culpa de una respuesta que asegura, “fue sarcástica”.

Just like that, 5 cops coming at me. Worst experience American Air ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1LY1NrAQ3k

I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane. pic.twitter.com/XE2Q35dghm

— Jen Selter (@JenSelter) 28 de enero de 2018