Popular modelo fitness denunció en Twitter los malos tratos de una aerolínea

Jen Selter es una modelo fitness sumamente popular en Instagram, ya que cuenta con más de 11 millones de seguidores en esta red social, hecho que la ha llevado a construir una buena fortuna, gracias a los patrocinios que ha conseguido por sus buenos números.
Pero al parecer, Jen no es muy conocida entre la gente mayor y sobre todo por los empleados de American Airlanes, quienes decidieron bajarla de un avión que volaría de Miami a Nueva York, luego de que la modelo de 24 años discutiera verbalmente con una de las azafatas.
El vuelo en el que viajaría la joven llevaba un retraso de hora y media por cuestiones técnicas, lo cual hizo que se desesperara, se levantó de su asiento para tomar algo del equipaje que llevaba en el compartimento, hecho por el que fue reprendida por la azafata.
Don’t waste energy caring what other people think about you. If you waste energy being so concerned with what everyone else thinks, you’ll never be good enough, fit enough, smart enough, and the list goes on. What’s beautiful to some is ugly to others. That’s why it’s so important to decide what YOU want & spend your energy getting there & feeling good about it. The only opinion that matters is your opinion of yourself. Spend your energy on working on your goals to get where you want to be. When you feel good you look good! You radiate positively and it’s contagious. The more time you spend working on yourself (and less time on worrying about the opinions of others) the quicker you’ll get to where you want to be and the better you’ll feel when you see your progress. I believe that everyone has the power to look and feel the way they want to and it’s in your control to make it happen. You can do it! 👊
Luego de varios dimes y diretes, la azafata le preguntó a Jen si quería bajar de avión, a lo que ella respondió que “sí”, por lo que la empleada de la aerolínea llamó a la policía del aeropuerto para que procedieran a bajarla. A partir de ese momento,vivió una horrible experiencia que documentó en Twitter, y todo por culpa de una respuesta que asegura, “fue sarcástica”.
Current situation @AmericanAir .. insane. pic.twitter.com/kIOh3VysnU
Just like that, 5 cops coming at me. Worst experience American Air ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1LY1NrAQ3k
I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane. pic.twitter.com/XE2Q35dghm
