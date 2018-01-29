Rodrigo Alves se sacó cuatro costillas y luce así

Rodrigo Alves, conocido como El Ken Humano, se sometió a su cirugía número 60 para, nada más y nada menos, quitarse cuatro costillas.
El joven camina por las calles de Nueva York orgulloso de los resultados de la cirugía que dejó su figura más excéntrica que antes.
Según Yahoo, ” Como suele hacer cada vez que se realiza una cirugía, Alves compartió en las redes sociales el resultado de su nueva intervención quirúrgica”.
Rodrigo Alves sostiene que “los resultados son increíbles” aunque en algunas imágenes aperece con un corsé y añade que aún está “hinchado y sanando”
