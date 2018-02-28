Netflix dejará de transmitir los siguientes títulos

La siguiente lista de películas y series ya no estarán disponibles en Netflix desde marzo.

El servicio de streaming indicó, a través de sus redes sociales, los primeros nombres que dejarán de estar disponibles en su plataforma de videos.

La plataforma informó que separará de su parrilla 129 producciones en general.

A continuación la lista completa:

Jueves 1 de marzo

EN ESPAÑOL

9 Nueve (2009)

Abajo el amor (Down with Love-2003)

Abc de Amor (Little Manhattan-2005)

Afternoon Delight (2013

Al otro lado del corazón (Rabbit Hole-2010)

Amadeus (1984)

Amal (2007)

Amor por contrato (The Joneses-2009)

Appleseed: Ex Machina (2007)

¿A quién ama Gilbert Grape? (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape-1993)

Atrapado sin salida (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest -1975)

Bella Vita (2013)

Bicicletas contra coches (Bikes vs Cars-2015)

Brian Posehn: The Fartist (2013)

Cazador de dinosaurio (Dinosaur Island-2014)

Cerro Torre: A Snowball’s Chance in Hell (2013)

Chef a domicilio (Chef-2014)

Chicken Little (2005)

Cobb (1994)

Código oculto (Branded -2012)

Daredevil (2003)

Despertares (Awakenings-1990)

El amante (I Am Love-2009)

El centinela (2006)

El código Da Vinci (2006)

El escritor fantasma (2010)

El extraño mundo de Jack (The Nightmare Before Christmas-1993)

El Libertino (2004)

El llanto de la mariposa (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly-2007)

El rey de la comedia (1983)

El Señor de los Anillos: Las dos torres (2002)

El séptimo hijo (Seventh Son-2014)

El último camino (2009)

En Brujas (In Bruges-2008)

Escándalo Americano (American Hustle-2013)

Escuadrón de héroes (Company of Heroes-2013)

Fugly! (2014)

Gored (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Jack and Jill (2011)

James Brow El Rey del Soul (Get on Up-2014)

Jason X (2002)

Jugando por amor (Playing for Keeps-2012)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

La batalla del año (Battle of the Year-2013)

La cultura del porro (The Culture High-2014)

La decisión más difícil (My Sister’s Keeper-2009)

La espera (They Wait-2007)

La gloria para un tonto (A Farewell to Fools-2013)

La propuesta (2009)

La última noche de la humanidad (The Darkest Hour-2011)

La última tormenta (2009)

Las aventuras de Chris Fable (2010)

Libertad o redención (Around the Block-2013)

Libertador (2013)

Los próximos tres días (2010)

Meadowland (2015)

Nebraska (2013)

Noriega: God’s Favorite (2000)

North Star (1996)

Palabras robadas (The Words-2012)

Pandillas de Nueva York (Gangs of New York-2002)

París en la mira (From Paris with Love-2010)

Perros de reserva (Reservoir Dogs-1992)

Por los buenos tiempos (Good Time Max-2007)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Promesas peligrosas (Eastern Promises-2007)

Q and A (1990)

Radio Rebel (2012)

Red Faction: Origins (2011)

Reencuentro (Then She Found Me-2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec (2010)

The Sunchaser (1996)

This Boy’s Life (1993)

Tiempo de matar (A Time to Kill-1996)

Todo por mi hijo (Like Dandelion Dust-2009)

Trainspotting (1996)

Travesuras de una princesa (First Daughter-2004)

UFO (2012)

Una loca película épica (Epic Movie-2007)

Series y especiales

Jueves 1 de marzo

Blaze y los Monster Machines (2014)

Dora la exploradora (2000)

Dos Lunas (2014)

Miles del mañana (2014)

Mouk (2011)

Jueves 15 de marzo

EN INGLES

9 Seconds – Eternal Time (2015)

A Young Doctor’s Notebook and Other Stories (2012)

Africa (2013)

Auschwitz: Inside the Nazi State (2005)

Llamen a la partera (Call the Midwife-2012)

Charlie and Lola (2005)

Dolphins: Spy in the Pod (2014)

Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond (2014)

Happy Valley (2014)

House of Cards Trilogy (BBC) (1990)

Life Story (2014)

Luther (2010)

Misfits (2009)

Nazi Secret Files (2015)

Planet Earth: The Complete Collection (2006)

Sarah and Duck (2013)

Shark (2015)

Space Racers (2014)

Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle (2013)

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans (2001)

The Hunt (2015)

The Musketeers (2014)

The Office (U.K.) (2001)

The Paradise (2012)

The Passing Bells (2014)

The Planets (1999)

The World’s War: Forgotten Soldiers of the Empire (2014)

Top Gear (2003)

Top Gear: Ambitious But Rubbish (2015)

Top of the Lake (2013)

Torchwood (2006)

Touched by Auschwitz (2015)

Walking with Dinosaurs (1999)

Walking with Dinosaurs: Sea Monsters (2003)

Walking with Dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al (2000)

Walking with Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs (2005)

Wallander (2008)

Whitechapel (2009)

China Salvaje (2008)

Wild South America (2000)

WOLF HALL (2015)

Wonders of the Universe (2011)

Miércoles 21 de marzo

Never Die (2015)

Pero también hay estrenos y son: