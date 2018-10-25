Joven asiste al médico por cansancio y termina en cirugía hepática

Christina Ferrara apenas entró a los 30 años, pero se sentía siempre cansada y acudió al médico porque creía que el estrés la estaba enfermando.
La joven declaró que cuando empezaron a sangrar sus encías, culpó al cepillo dental y que cuando notó que su orina se tornó oscura pensó que estaba deshidratada.
Según RT, ” Sin embargo, tras ser examinada, el diagnóstico de los médicos fue que su hígado no funcionaba bien. Y, en efecto, a las pocas horas dio muestras de ictericia, dolencia que se manifiesta al tornarse la piel amarilla e indica un aumento de la bilirrubina en la sangre, como resultado de ciertos trastornos hepáticos”, los médicos le dijeron que moriría dentro de los próximos tres días.
Los médicos decidieron internarla y los síntomas empeoraron por lo que los profesionales decidieron inducirle el coma y ponerla en la lista de trasplantes. Apenas 12 horas después de haber sido anotada, la pusieron el primer puesto de la lista por la gravedad de sus síntomas.
“La respuesta llegó, pero los médicos rechazaron los primeros tres hígados: uno por ser muy grande, otro por enfermo y el otro por viejo. Por fortuna, el cuarto encajó perfectamente con la paciente”, publica RT.
La recuperación fue un éxito, pero aún no saben qué es lo que le causó la insuficiencia hepática.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I am not ashamed to post this..many of you have DM me asking bout my post why me and Dan haven’t had kids yet or whem we will. Well truth is we can’t now..ever since my transplant I was warned that my anti-rejection medications are KNOWN TO CAUSE BIRTH DEFECTS!! I could never to that to my baby! Even besides worrying ablout carrying to term, or even having my immune system attack me and the baby. However Daniel will be a truly amazing father…when we adopted one day. We will give a less fortunate child an absolutely wonderful home trust me!!! But for right now we are blessed to have Duke💗 We want no pitty bc hell have no power…I will make Dan a dad🍼🐣👣👶👼 #liverrecipient #livertransplant #transplantlife #meds #keepmeliving #imalive #miracle #blessed #survivor #donatelife #savelives #modernmedicine #ilovemydonor #inspire #keepgoing #instadaily #mylife #livelaughlove #posttransplant #transplant #transplantsurvivor #lifelink #lifelinkfl #tgh #donorssavelives #mydonorsahero
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m 1 year anniversary to my amazing new liver…the little engine that could❤ Today I celebrate my successes!!! Because I have most certainly earned them all💚 The road has not always been easy but my new liver is lovinggggg life. Dan tells me of course it does; how I saved its life too!!! But it hasn’t all been puppies and candy canes. My immune system is pretty much non existent so when I get sick…I get illllllllll😷😷😷 But I pull through. My medicines have side effects that I will encounter over the years…but I’m a fighter. But I’m lucky to not have any extenuating circumstances as of right now. I’m happy to report I’m doing extremely well on the liver level. For now but hopefully forever too!!! It’s been amazing being alive this past year!!! I’ve had the chance to make so many more beautiful memories with my family & friends. Its awesome being alive guys!!!! Not a day goes by I don’t thank God for bringing me back to torture this world….And thank my donors family! I love everyone at TGH for caring for my family & myself! So I hope this little peek into my story will help you decide to give life. Save someone like I was saved. I was given a second chance for a reason…save others too. If only one of you becomes a donor, than I’ve done my job!!! Let someone else make memories…let someone else dance with their daddy💚💚💚 #liverrecipient #livertransplant #transplantlife #meds #keepmeliving #imalive #miracle #blessed #survivor #donatelife #savelives #modernmedicine #ilovemydonor #inspire #keepgoing #instadaily #mylife #livelaughlove #posttransplant #transplant #transplantsurvivor #lifelink #lifelinkfl