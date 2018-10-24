Paquete sospechoso en CNN Nueva York

La policía de Nueva York ha respondido al llamado de alerta por la presencia de un dispositivo sospechoso descubierto en el Time Warner Center.

En dicho lugar se encuentran las oficinas de la CNN, en la gran manzana.

CNN ha evacuado su sala de redacción como precaución.

JUST IN: The NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source. The CNN bureau has evacuated as a precaution. https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/Ad8PoQ5kkf

— CNN (@CNN) 24 de octubre de 2018