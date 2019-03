View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: Friends, we are postponing the brewery release of For The Throne, our next @gameofthrones-inspired beer, until Friday, March 15. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you next Friday for the launch in Cooperstown. *clink* We're thrilled to announce the next beer in our @Game of Thrones-inspired series, For The Throne. A strong golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast, For The Throne is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. For The Throne will be available at the brewery beginning Friday, March 8, and throughout the realm by the beginning of April in time for the return of Game of Thrones on Sunday, April 14. Read more about For The Throne on our website (link in bio). #ForTheThrone