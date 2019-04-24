Britney Spears envió un mensaje a sus seguidores

Britney Spears dice que se encuentra bien pese al estrés que ha atravesado recientemente su familia.
La estrella pop publicó el martes un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que le dice sus admiradores: “Para todos aquellos que están preocupados por mí, todo está bien. Mi familia ha pasado por mucho estrés y ansiedad últimamente así que necesitaba tiempo para lidiar con eso. No se preocupen, estaré de regreso muy pronto”.
En enero, la cantante dijo que pondría su carrera en una pausa indefinida para cuidar de su padre, quien está enfermo. El comienzo de su residencia en Las Vegas “Britney: Domination” también quedó en suspenso hasta nuevo aviso. Este mes Spears dijo que decidió enfocarse en cuidar de sí misma porque está pasando por un periodo difícil.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
En el pie del video del martes, escribió que “quería decir hola, ¡porque las cosas que se están diciendo se han salido de control!”.
“Hay rumores, amenazas de muerte a mi familia y a mi equipo, y tantas cosas locas que se han dicho. … No crean todo lo que leen o escuchan”, dijo la cantante de 37 años.
Spears publicó el miércoles en Instagram un video en el que aparece haciendo ejercicio y bailando. “Quién se habría imaginado que el estrés es bueno para bajar 5 libras (2,2 kilos). Bien por mí”, escribió.