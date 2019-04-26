Chimpancé demuestra su gran habilidad con un móvil

Un chimpancé se convirtió en protagonista por un momento en la red luego de que apareciera usando, con gran habilidad, Instagram en un dispositivo móvil.
Según RT, » El clip de un minuto muestra al simio desplazándose con gran habilidad por un perfil de la popular plataforma de fotos y videos, haciendo clics en las imágenes, disfrutando de las publicaciones e incluso dando me gusta a videos, curiosamente de otros monos».
en las redes en las que el video fue publicado originalmente se registran millones de reproducciones del clip, que dejó a todos con la boca abierta por la habilidad que demuestra el primate.
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️