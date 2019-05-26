Así luce en la actualidad el rey Leónidas de 300

300 es una de las películas más recordadas del 2007 que narra la historia del rey Leónidas de Esparta que se enfrenta a la arremetida de Jerjes y su ejército persa.
El protagonista del filme, el rey Leónidas, fue encarnado por el actor Gerard Butler, quien hizo un gran trabajo a la hora de caracterizar al líder del ejército persa.
En la actualidad, Butler tiene 49 años de edad y luego de 300 tuvo importantes participaciones en películas de Hollywood como ‘Posdata te quiero’, ‘Dioses de Egipto’, ‘Ataque a la Casa Blanca’ y muchas otras más.
Si te interesaba saber cómo luce en la actualidad el rey Leónidas de 300 aquí te lo mostramos.
What an eventful couple of weeks. Been cheered up to no end by these beautiful souls who despite living in a country that has gone through so much hardship, have nothing but love to give. A real lesson for me right now. So pleased to be in Haiti with @MarysMeals visiting schools to see the wonderful work they do. Communities are transformed by what @MarysMeals does to feed children in a place of education. It’s such a simple idea that works really well. I’ve seen it in action in Liberia, and now Haiti. Link in bio for their website MarysMeals.org, or follow @MarysMeals for more pictures and videos from this trip! #Haiti #MarysMeals #school #meals #hope #joy #food #education
Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.