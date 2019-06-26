Mujer que pasó 27 minutos muerta contó qué vio

El año pasado, Tina Hines sufrió un repentino paro cardíaco y tuvo que ser reanimada cinco veces por su marido y un grupo de paramédicos antes de ser llevada al hospital.
En el hospital, los doctores se sorprendieron, pues la mujer estuvo muerta clínicamente durante 27 minutos tras sufrir el ataque al corazón
Cuando Tina despertó, no podía hablar porque estaba intubada y con señas pidió un estero y una hoja de papel para contarles a todos lo que había sucedido. Le acercaron lo que requería y Tina escribió «es real» y cuando le preguntaron a qué se refería la mujer señaló al cielo con lágrimas en sus ojos.
Según fuentes citadas por RT, Tina Hines relató que durante la muerte clínica de 27 minutos «los colores eran muy vibrantes». Agregó que había visto puertas negras y a Jesús frente a ellas, y que detrás de él había un resplandor amarillo brillante».
Si bien este suceso paso hace un año y pico, trascendió en los medios esta semana luego de que la sobrina de Tina Hines publicara en sus redes sociales la historia.
