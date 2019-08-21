Ronda Rousey sufrió un accidente durante el rodaje de ‘9-1-1’

La luchadora profesional Ronda Rousey sufrió un accidente mientras grababa un capítulo de la serie policiaca 9-1-1 transmitida por la cadena Fox.
Rousey publicó la imagen de las secuelas de su accidente en la que se ve a su dedo, prácticamente, destrozado.
Según RT, «En la publicación, Rousey explica que se hirió cuando la puerta de un barco se cerró y atrapó su mano. La joven confesa que no se dio cuenta de inmediato de lo que acababa de suceder».
La imagen puede herir su sensibilidad
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox