💞💞💞Today my mom kicked ass!!! Now I don’t usually post about private matters, but I’ve never been happier and I’d like to share. The day I found out my mom had breast cancer, everything else seemed insignificant. This tested me more than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life. It could’ve brought me down, I could’ve become a bitter person… but I have never felt more faithful. I’m so happy we made it through. Even though I had no doubt she would. It’s an ongoing battle, but I believe she’ll be just fine because she’s the strongest human I know. Thank you to the friends and family who supported us. I don’t know why these things happen. Sooo much love has come from this, that there’s no way it could be anything other than a blessing. We’ll get through this together. Go out and celebrate the fact that you have another day with your loved ones. ♥️