Well, friends. Here's what I've been doing and brewing…my friend and co-star, @therealjimparsons, and I are working together again!!! He and I are joining to executive produce a show for me to star in based on the BBC show "Miranda." It's called "Carla" and it's been an incredibly windy road to get here. SO worth it. We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!!!! 😻 Here's us at one of our pitches, uncannily and totally coincidentally dressed like salt and pepper shakers. Link in my bio for all the exciting details!! #togetheragain #shamy #carla #cats @foxtv