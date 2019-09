View this post on Instagram

Name your favorite Tom Hanks movie!⁠ _⁠ Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony. The award is given to individuals who have made a lasting impact on the film industry. | 📷: @christopherpatey | #GettyEntertainment #ContourByGettyImages⁠ ⁠