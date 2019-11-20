La cazadora que recibe miles de críticas por sus fotos en Instagram

Lucy Rose Jaine es una cazadora de Nueva Zelanda quien no duda en exponer en su cuenta de Instagram los momentos en los que posa con los animales que mata durante su criticada actividad.
En las fotos se la ve mientras carga los cuerpos sin vida de los animales y varios internautas se pronunciaron y calificaron a las imágenes como desagradables e irrespetuosas.
Según RT, «La mujer, de 29 años y madre de tres hijos de corta edad, está en contra de la cría intensiva de animales y considera que «cazar carne salvaje es ideal, orgánico y sostenible», publica el periódico The Sun».
Pero Lucy no es una cazadora solitaria, pues suele ir junto a su esposo y sus tres hijos a los campos para cazar y sostiene que a sus pequeños hijos «les encanta la aventura».
En las publicaciones en redes, la mujer recibió amenazas de muerte por parte de usuarios que no están de acuerdo con la caza y el maltrato de animales en general.
ATENCIÓN LAS IMÁGENES PUEDEN HERIR SU SENSIBILIDAD
Bit of a laugh from a few years ago! 😂#freezingmyassoff #undiesundiestogs #ridgeline #classic #doubledare #forthelaughs #whynot #hatersgonnahate #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #huntingandfishing #pork #bacon #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #shehuntstoo #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub #stoneycreek #huntingandfishingqueenstown
Thought I may as well make a page an pop up all my hunting adventures since everyone liked this picture so much 😂 #pighunting #nzpighunting #huntingandfishingnewzealand #huntingandfishing #huntress #shehuntstoo #huntingchicks #freethenip #pork #bacon #fillthefrezzer #outtheredoingit #huntnz #gamehunters #stoneycreeknz #otagopighunting #babesandboars #bigcarry #newzealand #newzealandbush
Nothing like feeling the earth under your feet while you sneak up on your target. I got this stink a few summers ago on the east coast of the South Island. He tumbled down a slippery slope after I shot him and then so did I! . . . . . #goathunting #goat #goats #hunting_lucyjaine #goatmeat #fillthefrezzer #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #goatcurry #goatstew #dogfood #horns #billygoat #feedthefamily #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #familyhunt #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #huntinggoats #goathunting #mountaingoats