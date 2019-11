Strategic communication at it's best!



17 years old #Afghan🇦🇫American🇺🇸 Feroza Aziz @x_feroza used Chinese platform #TikTok pretended to talk about eyelashes to raise awareness about China🇨🇳treatment of #Uighur #Muslims in camps



Viewed by millions.



BRILLIANT AND COURAGEOUS👏 pic.twitter.com/Z0xbOrDgS9