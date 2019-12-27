Noelle Foley impresiona a todos con una foto en Instagram

Noelle Folley es hija de Mick Folley, el recordado luchador de la WWE, y toda una estrella de Instagram.
Como toda celebridad de las redes sociales, Noelle Foley comparte momentos personales y hasta íntimos con sus seguidores.
Esta semana la hija de ‘Mankind’ compartió una imagen en la que muestra su increíble cambio físico desde su adolescencia a su etapa un poco más madura.
La imagen recibió miles de likes y de comentarios que resaltaban la belleza de la hija de uno de los luchadores más violentos de la WWE.
The glow up is real ✨ It’s pretty crazy to think that I’m the same weight now as I was when I was 10! 10 years old!! Growing up pleasantly plump was quite rough! I remember learning what a «BMI» was around that time and I calculated mine and it said I was «obese» and I remember how upset I was! I remember all through elementary school and middle school, I would just look around my classroom and think to myself «wow I’m the ugliest fattest kid in the class» and I always pictured and expected myself to grow up staying obese and «ugly». It’s sad to think that my self esteem and body image was so poor. I think part of the reason why it was so poor was because everything I saw on tv, in the movies and magazines was just skinny, skinny, skinny. I can’t remember ever seeing a bigger girl in the spotlight portrayed as beautiful or sexy. I am very thankful nowadays, the magazines, clothing brands, and social media are showcasing women of all different sizes who have curves and are beautiful and strong ☺ This is for my 10 year old self and for anybody who ever thought they weren’t good enough! #transformation #transformationtuesday #ohwaititswednesday #transformationwednesday #bodypositive #bodypositivity
