Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Oscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:

– Mejor película:

«Ford v Ferrari»

«The Irishman»

«Jojo Rabbit»

«Joker»

«Little Women»

«Marriage Story»

«1917»

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»

«Parasite»

– Mejor actriz:

Cynthia Erivo («Harriet»)

Scarlett Johansson («Marriage Story»)

Saoirse Ronan («Little Women»)

Charlize Theron («Bombshell»)

Renée Zellweger («Judy»)

– Mejor actor:

Antonio Banderas («Dolor y gloria»)

Joaquin Phoenix («Joker»)

Adam Driver («Marriage Story»)

Leonardo DiCaprio («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)

Jonathan Pryce («The Two Popes»)

– Mejor actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates («Richard Jewell»)

Laura Dern («Marriage Story»)

Scarlett Johansson («Jojo Rabbit»)

Florence Pugh («Little Women»)

Margot Robbie («Bombshell»)

– Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks («A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»)

Anthony Hopkins («The Two Popes»)

Al Pacino («The Irishman»)

Joe Pesci («The Irishman»)

Brad Pitt («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)

– Mejor dirección:

Martin Scorsese («The Irishman»)

Quentin Tarantino («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)

Todd Phillips («Joker»)

Sam Mendes («1917»)

Bong Joon-ho («Parasite»)

– Mejor guion original:

«Knives Out» (Rian Johnson)

«Marriage Story» (Noah Baumbach)

«1917» (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Quentin Tarantino)

«Parasite» (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)

– Mejor guion adaptado:

«The Irishman» (Steven Zaillian)

«Jojo Rabbit» (Taika Waititi)

«Joker» (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

«Little Women» (Greta Gerwig)

«The Two Popes» (Anthony McCarten)

– Mejor película de animación:

«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World»

«I Lost My Body»

«Klaus»

«Missing Link»

«Toy Story 4»

– Mejor película internacional:

«Corpus Christi» (Polonia)

«Honeyland» (Macedonia del Norte)

«Les Misérables» (Francia)

«Dolor y gloria» (España)

«Parasite» (Corea del Sur)

– Mejor montaje:

«Ford v Ferrari» (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)

«The Irishman» (Thelma Schoonmaker)

«Jojo Rabbit» (Tom Eagles)

«Joker» (Jeff Groth)

«Parasite» (Jinmo Yang)

– Mejor fotografía:

«The Irishman» (Rodrigo Prieto)

«Joker» (Lawrence Sher)

«The Lighthouse» (Jarin Blaschke)

«1917» (Roger Deakins)

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Robert Richardson)

– Mejor diseño de vestuario:

«The Irishman» (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)

«Jojo Rabbit» (Mayes C. Rubeo)

«Joker» (Mark Bridges)

«Little Women» (Jacqueline Durran)

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Arianne Phillips)

– Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

«Bombshell» (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)

«Joker» (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)

«Judy» (Jeremy Woodhead)

«Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)

«1917» (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)

– Mejor banda sonora:

«Joker» (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

«Little Women» (Alexandre Desplat)

«Marriage Story» (Randy Newman)

«1917» (Thomas Newman)

«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (John Williams)

– Mejor canción original:

«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away» («Toy Story 4»)

«(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» («Rocketman»)

«I’m Standing With You» («Breakthrough»)

«Into the Unknown» («Frozen 2»)

«Stand Up» («Harriet»)

– Mejor diseño de producción:

«The Irishman» (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)

«Jojo Rabbit» (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)

«1917» (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

«Parasite» (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)

– Mejor mezcla de sonido:

«Ad Astra» (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)

«Ford v Ferrari» (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)

«Joker» (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)

«1917» (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

– Mejor edición de sonido:

«Ford v Ferrari» (Donald Sylvester)

«Joker» (Alan Robert Murray)

«1917» (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)

«Once upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Wylie Stateman)

«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

– Mejores efectos visuales:

«Avengers Endgame» (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)

«The Irishman» (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)

«1917» (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)

«The Lion King» (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)

«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)

– Mejor documental:

«The Edge of Democracy»

«American Factory»

«The Cave»

«For Sama»

«Honeyland»

– Mejor cortometraje documental:

«In the Absence»

«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)»

«Life Overtakes Me»

«St. Louis Superman»

«Walk Run Cha-Cha»

– Mejor cortometraje de animación:

«Dcera (Daughter)»

«Hair Love»

«Kitbull»

«Memorable»

«Sister»

– Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

«Brotherhood»

«Nefta Football Club»

«The Neighbors’ Window»

«Saria»

«A Sister». EFE