Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Oscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:
– Mejor película:
«Ford v Ferrari»
«The Irishman»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Little Women»
«Marriage Story»
«1917»
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
– Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo («Harriet»)
Scarlett Johansson («Marriage Story»)
Saoirse Ronan («Little Women»)
Charlize Theron («Bombshell»)
Renée Zellweger («Judy»)
– Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas («Dolor y gloria»)
Joaquin Phoenix («Joker»)
Adam Driver («Marriage Story»)
Leonardo DiCaprio («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)
Jonathan Pryce («The Two Popes»)
– Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates («Richard Jewell»)
Laura Dern («Marriage Story»)
Scarlett Johansson («Jojo Rabbit»)
Florence Pugh («Little Women»)
Margot Robbie («Bombshell»)
– Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks («A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»)
Anthony Hopkins («The Two Popes»)
Al Pacino («The Irishman»)
Joe Pesci («The Irishman»)
Brad Pitt («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)
– Mejor dirección:
Martin Scorsese («The Irishman»)
Quentin Tarantino («Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood»)
Todd Phillips («Joker»)
Sam Mendes («1917»)
Bong Joon-ho («Parasite»)
– Mejor guion original:
«Knives Out» (Rian Johnson)
«Marriage Story» (Noah Baumbach)
«1917» (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Quentin Tarantino)
«Parasite» (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)
– Mejor guion adaptado:
«The Irishman» (Steven Zaillian)
«Jojo Rabbit» (Taika Waititi)
«Joker» (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
«Little Women» (Greta Gerwig)
«The Two Popes» (Anthony McCarten)
– Mejor película de animación:
«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World»
«I Lost My Body»
«Klaus»
«Missing Link»
«Toy Story 4»
– Mejor película internacional:
«Corpus Christi» (Polonia)
«Honeyland» (Macedonia del Norte)
«Les Misérables» (Francia)
«Dolor y gloria» (España)
«Parasite» (Corea del Sur)
– Mejor montaje:
«Ford v Ferrari» (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)
«The Irishman» (Thelma Schoonmaker)
«Jojo Rabbit» (Tom Eagles)
«Joker» (Jeff Groth)
«Parasite» (Jinmo Yang)
– Mejor fotografía:
«The Irishman» (Rodrigo Prieto)
«Joker» (Lawrence Sher)
«The Lighthouse» (Jarin Blaschke)
«1917» (Roger Deakins)
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Robert Richardson)
– Mejor diseño de vestuario:
«The Irishman» (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)
«Jojo Rabbit» (Mayes C. Rubeo)
«Joker» (Mark Bridges)
«Little Women» (Jacqueline Durran)
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Arianne Phillips)
– Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
«Bombshell» (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)
«Joker» (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)
«Judy» (Jeremy Woodhead)
«Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)
«1917» (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)
– Mejor banda sonora:
«Joker» (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
«Little Women» (Alexandre Desplat)
«Marriage Story» (Randy Newman)
«1917» (Thomas Newman)
«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (John Williams)
– Mejor canción original:
«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away» («Toy Story 4»)
«(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» («Rocketman»)
«I’m Standing With You» («Breakthrough»)
«Into the Unknown» («Frozen 2»)
«Stand Up» («Harriet»)
– Mejor diseño de producción:
«The Irishman» (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)
«Jojo Rabbit» (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)
«1917» (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)
«Parasite» (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)
– Mejor mezcla de sonido:
«Ad Astra» (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)
«Ford v Ferrari» (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)
«Joker» (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)
«1917» (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
«Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)
– Mejor edición de sonido:
«Ford v Ferrari» (Donald Sylvester)
«Joker» (Alan Robert Murray)
«1917» (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)
«Once upon a Time… in Hollywood» (Wylie Stateman)
«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (Matthew Wood, David Acord)
– Mejores efectos visuales:
«Avengers Endgame» (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)
«The Irishman» (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)
«1917» (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)
«The Lion King» (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)
«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)
– Mejor documental:
«The Edge of Democracy»
«American Factory»
«The Cave»
«For Sama»
«Honeyland»
– Mejor cortometraje documental:
«In the Absence»
«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)»
«Life Overtakes Me»
«St. Louis Superman»
«Walk Run Cha-Cha»
– Mejor cortometraje de animación:
«Dcera (Daughter)»
«Hair Love»
«Kitbull»
«Memorable»
«Sister»
– Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
«Brotherhood»
«Nefta Football Club»
«The Neighbors’ Window»
«Saria»
«A Sister». EFE