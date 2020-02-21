Millie Boby Brown publicó un video para evidenciar el otro lado de la fama

Millie Bobby Brown es la actriz que encarna a ‘Eleven’ en la serie ‘Strangers Things’ y el 20 de febrero cumplió 16 años de edad.

La joven actriz llegó a la fama cuando tenía apenas 12 años de edad y con ello también se enfrentó a las críticas y a cosas que una pequeña joven como ella no tendría que vivir.

Según Yahoo, » Millie ha luchado mucho contra las críticas que la tachaban de maquillarse y vestirse como una mujer más mayor y también contra los medios que, siendo menor de edad, la sexualizaban coronándola como la mujer más sexy del mundo y barbaridades por el estilo».

A propósito de su cumpleaños 16, Millie publicó un video en el que intercala varios titules de la prensa que ella critica y pone a pensar a todos.

“Los últimos años no han sido fáciles. Admito que hay momentos en los que me sentí frustrada al leer esos comentarios que no eran ciertos y que además eran inapropiados; toda esa sexualización y los insultos se han transformado en dolor e inseguridad. Pero no me rendiré.” sentenció la actriz.