Millie Boby Brown publicó un video para evidenciar el otro lado de la fama

Millie Bobby Brown es la actriz que encarna a ‘Eleven’ en la serie ‘Strangers Things’ y el 20 de febrero cumplió 16 años de edad.
La joven actriz llegó a la fama cuando tenía apenas 12 años de edad y con ello también se enfrentó a las críticas y a cosas que una pequeña joven como ella no tendría que vivir.
Según Yahoo, » Millie ha luchado mucho contra las críticas que la tachaban de maquillarse y vestirse como una mujer más mayor y también contra los medios que, siendo menor de edad, la sexualizaban coronándola como la mujer más sexy del mundo y barbaridades por el estilo».
16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ♡.
A propósito de su cumpleaños 16, Millie publicó un video en el que intercala varios titules de la prensa que ella critica y pone a pensar a todos.
“Los últimos años no han sido fáciles. Admito que hay momentos en los que me sentí frustrada al leer esos comentarios que no eran ciertos y que además eran inapropiados; toda esa sexualización y los insultos se han transformado en dolor e inseguridad. Pero no me rendiré.” sentenció la actriz.