Rápidos y Furiosos llegará por octava vez a la pantalla grande y los productores encontraron un reemplazo para el fallecido Paul Walker.
Scott Eastwood, hijo del legendario Clint Eastwood, se sumará al elenco de Rápidos y Furiosos ocho. Así lo anunció el propio Eastwood en sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram.
El actor de 30 años publicó la foto en Instagram junto con un mensaje que dice, “es difícil explicar con palabras lo emocionado que estoy por la siguiente entrega de Rápidos y Furiosos”.
Según el portal Yahoo, “Eastwood revela que fue buen amigo de Paul Walker, el intérprete fallecido que por siempre se asociará a la saga Fast: “Paul y yo éramos amigos cercanos. Surfeábamos juntos, viajábamos juntos y fue un enorme ejemplo””.
Con esto, Eastwood se sumará a una planta de grandes actores que protagonizaron películas anteriores y a una Charlize Theron que ya se confirmó como la antagonista, la villana de Rápidos y Furiosos.
El apellido prodigioso en el cine llega a Rápidos y Furiosos
It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for the next Fast & Furious. To me, the series is so much more than just a franchise. It’s a legacy. These great actors who have been in it together for so long have become a family. I absolutely can’t wait to join it. Now I can’t say too much, but I get to play a new character who operates under Kurt Russell in the movie, which is incredible, because Kurt was a total childhood hero of mine growing up. Very much looking forward to learning a thing or two from such an original and cool guy. Paul was a close friend of mine. We surfed together, traveled together, and he was a huge role model and influencing figure in my life when I was younger. He still is. He was an older brother to me. For me to be able to add to the F&F story, Paul’s story, and the FAST family is like a dream come true. Gary Gray and Neal Moritz – I can’t wait to get started and dive in. Vin – thank you for the support and the insight. Paul – I am going to make you proud. #F8
Fuente: Yahoo