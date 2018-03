A Cut in the Clouds Like a ship carving its way through the sea, the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands parted the clouds. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image on February 2, 2017. The ripples in the clouds are known as gravity waves. NASA image by Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response #nasagoddard

