TODAY'S INTERESTING FIND IN A CLIENTS ROOFWhile doing a termite inspection today, I came across this especially large Grey Huntsman spider (Holconia immanis) keeping her watchful eyes on a recently hatched egg case with the hatchlings staying close by.I was able to get in close and blew them a kiss.If spiders make you squeamish, don't press play..you have been warned!!Call Noel on 0419 869 559 to book your professional pest control service.auswisepestcontrol.com.au

Posted by Auswise Pest Control on viernes, 10 de marzo de 2017