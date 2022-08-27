Este sábado se conoció el calendario de todos los partidos de la fase de grupos de la edición 2022-23 de la Champions League, que iniciará el 6 de septiembre hasta el 2 de noviembre de este año.
La final será el 10 de junio del próximo año y el torneo se detendrá durante el Mundial Qatar 2022. Los octavos de final se llevarán a cabo en febrero y marzo de 2023.
PRIMERA JORNADA
Martes 6 de septiembre
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
- Dortmund vs Copenhagen
- Salzburg vs AC Milan
- Celtic vs Real Madrid
- Leipzig vs Shakhtar
- Sevilla vs Man City
- PSG vs Juventus
- Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa
Miércoles 7 de septiembre
- Ajax vs Rangers
- Frankfurt vs Sporting CP
- Napoli vs Liverpool
- Atlético vs Porto
- Club Brugge vs Leverkusen
- FC Barcelona vs Plzeň
- Inter vs Bayern
- Tottenham vs Marseille
SEGUNDA JORNADA
Martes 13 de septiembre
- Plzeň vs Inter
- Sporting CP vs Tottenham
- Liverpool vs Ajax
- Rangers vs Napoli
- Porto vs Club Brugge
- Leverkusen vs Atlético
- Bayern vs FC Barcelona
- Marseille vs Frankfurt
Miércoles 14 de septiembre
- AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb
- Shakhtar vs Celtic
- Chelsea vs Salzburg
- Real Madrid vs Leipzig
- Man City vs Dortmund
- Copenhagen vs Sevilla
- Juventus vs Benfica
- Maccabi Haifa vs PSG
TERCERA JORNADA
Martes 4 de octubre
- Bayern vs Plzeň
- Marseille vs Sporting CP
- Liverpool vs Rangers
- Ajax vs Napoli
- Porto vs Leverkusen
- Club Brugge vs Atlético
- Inter vs FC Barcelona
- Frankfurt vs Tottenham
Miércoles 5 de octubre
- Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb
- Leipzig vs Celtic
- Chelsea vs AC Milan
- Real Madrid vs Shakhtar
- Man City vs Copenhagen
- Sevilla vs Dortmund
- Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa
- Benfica vs PSG
CUARTA JORNADA
Martes 11 de octubre
- Copenhagen vs Man City
- Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg
- AC Milan vs Chelsea
- Shakhtar vs Real Madrid
- Celtic vs Leipzig
- Dortmund vs Sevilla
- PSG vs Benfica
Miércoles 12 de octubre
- Napoli vs Ajax
- Atlético vs Club Brugge
- Rangers vs Liverpool
- Leverkusen vs Porto
- FC Barcelona vs Inter
- Plzeň vs Bayern
- Tottenham vs Frankfurt
- Sporting CP vs Marseille
QUINTA JORNADA
Martes 25 de octubre
- Salzburg vs Chelsea
- Sevilla vs Copenhagen
- Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
- Celtic vs Shakhtar
- Leipzig vs Real Madrid
- Dortmund vs Man City
- PSG vs Maccabi Haifa
- Benfica vs Juventus
Miércoles 27 de octubre
- Club Brugge vs Porto
- Inter vs Plzeň
- Napoli vs Rangers
- Ajax vs Liverpool
- Atlético vs Leverkusen
- FC Barcelona vs Bayern
- Tottenham vs Sporting CP
- Frankfurt vs Marseille
SEXTA JORNADA
Martes 1 de noviembre
- Porto vs Atlético
- Leverkusen vs Club Brugge
- Liverpool vs Napoli
- Rangers vs Ajax
- Bayern vs Inter
- Plzeň vs FC Barcelona
- Sporting CP vs Frankfurt
- Marseille vs Tottenham
Miércoles 2 de noviembre
- Real Madrid vs Celtic
- Shakhtar vs Leipzig
- Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb
- AC Milan vs Salzburg
- Man City vs Sevilla
- Copenhagen vs Dortmund
- Juventus vs PSG
- Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica
Las semifinales de la Champions League se disputarán el 9/10 y 16/17 de mayo de 2023.
