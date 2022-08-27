Deportes

Así quedó el calendario de la Champions League 2022-23

27/08/2022
Viviana Acosta

Este sábado se conoció el calendario de todos los partidos de la fase de grupos de la edición 2022-23 de la Champions League, que iniciará el 6 de septiembre hasta el 2 de noviembre de este año.

La final será el 10 de junio del próximo año y el torneo se detendrá durante el Mundial Qatar 2022. Los octavos de final se llevarán a cabo en febrero y marzo de 2023.

PRIMERA JORNADA

Martes 6 de septiembre

  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
  • Dortmund vs Copenhagen
  • Salzburg vs AC Milan 
  • Celtic vs Real Madrid 
  • Leipzig vs Shakhtar 
  • Sevilla vs Man City 
  • PSG vs Juventus
  • Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa 

Miércoles 7 de septiembre

  • Ajax vs Rangers 
  • Frankfurt vs Sporting CP 
  • Napoli vs Liverpool 
  • Atlético vs Porto 
  • Club Brugge vs Leverkusen 
  • FC Barcelona vs Plzeň 
  • Inter vs Bayern 
  • Tottenham vs Marseille 

SEGUNDA JORNADA

Martes 13 de septiembre

  • Plzeň vs Inter 
  • Sporting CP vs Tottenham 
  • Liverpool vs Ajax
  • Rangers vs Napoli 
  • Porto vs Club Brugge 
  • Leverkusen vs Atlético
  • Bayern vs FC Barcelona
  • Marseille vs Frankfurt 

Miércoles 14 de septiembre

  • AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb 
  • Shakhtar vs Celtic 
  • Chelsea vs Salzburg 
  • Real Madrid vs Leipzig 
  • Man City vs Dortmund 
  • Copenhagen vs Sevilla 
  • Juventus vs Benfica 
  • Maccabi Haifa vs PSG 

TERCERA JORNADA

Martes 4 de octubre

  • Bayern vs Plzeň 
  • Marseille vs Sporting CP 
  • Liverpool vs Rangers 
  • Ajax vs Napoli 
  • Porto vs Leverkusen 
  • Club Brugge vs Atlético 
  • Inter vs FC Barcelona 
  • Frankfurt vs Tottenham 

Miércoles 5 de octubre

  • Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb 
  • Leipzig vs Celtic 
  • Chelsea vs AC Milan 
  • Real Madrid vs Shakhtar 
  • Man City vs Copenhagen 
  • Sevilla vs Dortmund
  • Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa 
  • Benfica vs PSG 

CUARTA JORNADA

Martes 11 de octubre

  • Copenhagen vs Man City 
  • Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg 
  • AC Milan vs Chelsea 
  • Shakhtar vs Real Madrid 
  • Celtic vs Leipzig 
  • Dortmund vs Sevilla 
  • PSG vs Benfica 

Miércoles 12 de octubre

  • Napoli vs Ajax 
  • Atlético vs Club Brugge
  • Rangers vs Liverpool 
  • Leverkusen vs Porto 
  • FC Barcelona vs Inter 
  • Plzeň vs Bayern 
  • Tottenham vs Frankfurt 
  • Sporting CP vs Marseille 

QUINTA JORNADA

Martes 25 de octubre

  • Salzburg vs Chelsea 
  • Sevilla vs Copenhagen 
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan 
  • Celtic vs Shakhtar 
  • Leipzig vs Real Madrid 
  • Dortmund vs Man City
  • PSG vs Maccabi Haifa 
  • Benfica vs Juventus

Miércoles 27 de octubre

  • Club Brugge vs Porto
  • Inter vs Plzeň 
  • Napoli vs Rangers 
  • Ajax vs Liverpool 
  • Atlético vs Leverkusen 
  • FC Barcelona vs Bayern 
  • Tottenham vs Sporting CP
  • Frankfurt vs Marseille 

SEXTA JORNADA

Martes 1 de noviembre

  • Porto vs Atlético 
  • Leverkusen vs Club Brugge 
  • Liverpool vs Napoli 
  • Rangers vs Ajax
  • Bayern vs Inter 
  • Plzeň vs FC Barcelona 
  • Sporting CP vs Frankfurt 
  • Marseille vs Tottenham 

Miércoles 2 de noviembre

  • Real Madrid vs Celtic 
  • Shakhtar vs Leipzig 
  • Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb 
  • AC Milan vs Salzburg 
  • Man City vs Sevilla 
  • Copenhagen vs Dortmund 
  • Juventus vs PSG 
  • Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica 

Las semifinales de la Champions League se disputarán el 9/10 y 16/17 de mayo de 2023.