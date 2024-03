París 2024: ¿Fecha y hora que se encenderá la llama olímpica?

INFORMATION FOR THE MEDIA 🚨



The Olympic flame will first be carried through Greece and will arrive in Athens for the Handover Ceremony with a delegation from @Paris2024, at the Panathenaic Stadium on Friday, 26 April at 17:30 CEST.



Media registration: https://t.co/E1V3I0rR1p pic.twitter.com/2WD8JTqFbs