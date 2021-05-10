Nacionales Noticias

Global Big Bay, iniciativa que busca concienciar la situación de las aves

10/05/2021
Josselin Tovar Herrera

Galápagos se unió a la iniciativa mundial de avistamiento de aves. Allí participaron decenas de voluntarios que registraron principalmente los famosos pinzones, una de las aves que inspiraron a Chales Darwin para su teoría de la Evolución de las Especies.

