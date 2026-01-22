Suscríbete a nuestras notificaciones para recibir las últimas noticias y actualizaciones.

Cine

Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles

Los premios Oscar, a los mejor del cine, se entregan cada año. Este 2026 se llevará a cabo la edición 98 en Los Ángeles, California.

Los premios Oscar a lo mejor del cine se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

AFP

Autor

Patricia Armijo

Actualizada:

22 ene 2026 - 17:05

Unirse a Whatsapp

Llega la edición número 98 de los premios Oscar, que se llevará a cabo el 15 de marzo de 2026, en Los Ángeles, California. En una ceremonia se anunciaron a los nominados este jueves.

'Sinners', de Ryan Coogler, imúso un récord al acumular 16 nominaciones. Antes hicieron lo propio 'Titanic', 'La La Land' y 'All About Eve', qur tuvieron 14 nominaciones en su respectiva época.

Conan O' Brien será el presentador de la ceremonia a realizarse en el Dolby Thestre de Hollywood.

Para esta edición hay una nueva categoría que premiará a "mejor reparto". A continuación la lista de nominados en cada categoría:

Mejor película

  • 'Bugonia'.
  • 'F1'.
  • 'Frankenstein'.
  • 'Hamnet'.
  • 'Marty Supreme'.
  • 'One Battle After Another'.
  • 'The Secret Agent'.
  • 'Sentimental Value'.
  • 'Sinners'.
  • 'Train Dreams'.

Mejor dirección 

  • Chloé Zhao, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor actriz

  • Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Rose Byrne, por 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.
  • Kate Hudson, por 'Song Sung Blue'.
  • Renate Reinsve, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Emma Stone, por 'Bugonia'.

Mejor actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Ethan Hawke, por 'Blue Moon'.
  • Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'.
  • Wagner Moura, por 'The Secret Agent'.

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Elle Fanning, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'.
  • Wunumi Mosaku, por 'Sinners'.
  • Teyana Taylor, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'.
  • Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'.

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'.
  • Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Chloé Zhao y Maggi O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'.

Mejor guión original

  • Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'.
  • Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'.
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor corto de animación

  • 'Butterfly'.
  • 'Forevergreen'.
  • 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.
  • 'Retirement Plan'.
  • 'The Three Sisters'.

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'.
  • Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Miyako Bellizzi , por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor corto

  • 'Anuja'.
  • 'A Lien'.
  • 'I’m Not a Robot'.
  • 'The Last Ranger'.
  • 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'.

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'.
  • Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'.
  • Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'.
  • Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'.

Mejor banda sonora

  • Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'.
  • Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor película de animación

  • 'Arco'.
  • 'Elio'
  • 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
  • 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'.
  • 'Zootopia 2'
  • MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
  • Dan Lausten por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Darius Khondji por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Michael Bauman por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Autumn Durald por 'Sinners'.
  • Adolpho Veloso, 'Train Dreams'.

Mejor largometraje documental

  • 'The Alabama Solution'.
  • 'Come See Me In The Good Light'.
  • 'Cutting Through Rocks'.
  • 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.
  • 'The Perfect Neighbor'.

Mejor corto documental

  • 'All The Empty Rooms'.
  • 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'.
  • 'Children No More'.
  • 'The Evil Is Busy'.
  • 'Perfectly A Strangeness'.

Mejor montaje

  • Stephen Mirrione , por 'F1'.
  • Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Andy Jurgensen , por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté , por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Michael P. Shawver , por 'Sinners'.

Mejor película internacional

  • Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'.
  • Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'.
  • Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.
  • España, 'Sirat'.
  • Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.
  • MEJOR CANCIÓN
  • 'Dear Me', de 'Diane Warren: Relentless'.
  • 'Golden', de 'Kpop Demon Hunters'.
  • 'I Lied To You', de 'Sinners'.
  • 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de 'Viva Verdi'.
  • 'Train Dreams', de 'Train Dreams'.

Mejor dirección de producción

  • Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor sonido

  • Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.
  • Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'.
  • Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'.

Mejores efectos especiales

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'.
  • David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.
  • Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'.
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'.

Mejor Casting

  • Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'.
  • Francine Maisier, por 'Sinners'.

