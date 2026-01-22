Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles
Los premios Oscar, a los mejor del cine, se entregan cada año. Este 2026 se llevará a cabo la edición 98 en Los Ángeles, California.
Los premios Oscar a lo mejor del cine se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
AFP
Actualizada:
22 ene 2026 - 17:05
Llega la edición número 98 de los premios Oscar, que se llevará a cabo el 15 de marzo de 2026, en Los Ángeles, California. En una ceremonia se anunciaron a los nominados este jueves.
'Sinners', de Ryan Coogler, imúso un récord al acumular 16 nominaciones. Antes hicieron lo propio 'Titanic', 'La La Land' y 'All About Eve', qur tuvieron 14 nominaciones en su respectiva época.
Conan O' Brien será el presentador de la ceremonia a realizarse en el Dolby Thestre de Hollywood.
Para esta edición hay una nueva categoría que premiará a "mejor reparto". A continuación la lista de nominados en cada categoría:
Mejor película
- 'Bugonia'.
- 'F1'.
- 'Frankenstein'.
- 'Hamnet'.
- 'Marty Supreme'.
- 'One Battle After Another'.
- 'The Secret Agent'.
- 'Sentimental Value'.
- 'Sinners'.
- 'Train Dreams'.
Mejor dirección
- Chloé Zhao, por 'Hamnet'.
- Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor actriz
- Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'.
- Rose Byrne, por 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.
- Kate Hudson, por 'Song Sung Blue'.
- Renate Reinsve, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Emma Stone, por 'Bugonia'.
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Ethan Hawke, por 'Blue Moon'.
- Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'.
- Wagner Moura, por 'The Secret Agent'.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'.
- Wunumi Mosaku, por 'Sinners'.
- Teyana Taylor, por 'One Battle After Another'.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'.
- Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'.
Mejor guión adaptado
- Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'.
- Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Chloé Zhao y Maggi O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'.
Mejor guión original
- Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'.
- Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'.
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor corto de animación
- 'Butterfly'.
- 'Forevergreen'.
- 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.
- 'Retirement Plan'.
- 'The Three Sisters'.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'.
- Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'.
- Miyako Bellizzi , por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor corto
- 'Anuja'.
- 'A Lien'.
- 'I’m Not a Robot'.
- 'The Last Ranger'.
- 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'.
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'.
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'.
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'.
- Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'.
Mejor banda sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'.
- Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor película de animación
- 'Arco'.
- 'Elio'
- 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
- 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'.
- 'Zootopia 2'
- MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dan Lausten por 'Frankenstein'.
- Darius Khondji por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Michael Bauman por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Autumn Durald por 'Sinners'.
- Adolpho Veloso, 'Train Dreams'.
Mejor largometraje documental
- 'The Alabama Solution'.
- 'Come See Me In The Good Light'.
- 'Cutting Through Rocks'.
- 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.
- 'The Perfect Neighbor'.
Mejor corto documental
- 'All The Empty Rooms'.
- 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'.
- 'Children No More'.
- 'The Evil Is Busy'.
- 'Perfectly A Strangeness'.
Mejor montaje
- Stephen Mirrione , por 'F1'.
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Andy Jurgensen , por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Olivier Bugge Coutté , por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Michael P. Shawver , por 'Sinners'.
Mejor película internacional
- Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'.
- Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'.
- Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.
- España, 'Sirat'.
- Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.
- MEJOR CANCIÓN
- 'Dear Me', de 'Diane Warren: Relentless'.
- 'Golden', de 'Kpop Demon Hunters'.
- 'I Lied To You', de 'Sinners'.
- 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de 'Viva Verdi'.
- 'Train Dreams', de 'Train Dreams'.
Mejor dirección de producción
- Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor sonido
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'.
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'.
- Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'.
Mejores efectos especiales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'.
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'.
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'.
Mejor Casting
- Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'.
- Francine Maisier, por 'Sinners'.
