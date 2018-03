Had to try the #wwgotyourback challenge! I could fit the Katana down the back of my dress but it was too long for me to draw back out! It's a fairly dull sword so I wasn't going to hurt myself with it, but was worried that it might damage my dress, probably the last thing you'd worry about in combat! #wonderwoman #daughterofthemyscira #katana #katanasword #fightlikeagirl #winlikeawoman #dianaprince #galgadot #godkillersword #godkiller #dccomics

